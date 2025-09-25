GAMMA Investing LLC Has $701,000 Stake in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 32.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

HSBC stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. The company has a market cap of $242.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%.The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.21%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

