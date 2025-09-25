GAMMA Investing LLC Has $716,000 Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $2,893,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,143,388.60. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 352 shares in the company, valued at $52,976. This represents a 87.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,935 shares of company stock worth $12,289,616. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $223.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $231.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.58.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

