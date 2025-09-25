GAMMA Investing LLC Has $717,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,548,000 after acquiring an additional 576,468 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,295,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,385,000 after buying an additional 498,212 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 516.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 576,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,311,000 after buying an additional 482,814 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $43,816,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,013,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,854,000 after buying an additional 209,847 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Baird R W upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $114.78.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.1%

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $131.59.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

