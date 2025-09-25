GAMMA Investing LLC Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 274.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,758,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,607 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,432 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $50,078,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 47.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,870,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

