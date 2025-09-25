GAMMA Investing LLC Has $740,000 Stake in Loews Corporation $L

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,249,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,709,000 after purchasing an additional 151,428 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,496,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,197 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 758,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,245,000 after purchasing an additional 51,028 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 724,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Loews by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 556,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,134,000 after acquiring an additional 172,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $99.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Loews Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.16 and a 12-month high of $99.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average is $90.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

