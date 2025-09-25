GAMMA Investing LLC Has $793,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 31,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.9% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.15.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,851.40. This represents a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,750.44. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,070,162. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

