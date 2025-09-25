GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in PPL Corporation $PPL

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 3.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 16.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 44,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. PPL Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $37.38.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. PPL’s payout ratio is 81.34%.

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $77,636.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,781.60. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

