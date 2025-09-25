GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 349,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,870,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 7,358.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 243,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,929,000 after acquiring an additional 239,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $4,176.31 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,980.10 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,060.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,809.83. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $51.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AutoZone from $4,250.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,519.46.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

