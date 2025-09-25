GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,660,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,410,000 after buying an additional 1,506,024 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 94.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,402,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,957,000 after buying an additional 1,167,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 769.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,266,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,004,000 after buying an additional 1,121,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $226.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $243.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

