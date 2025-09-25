GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 1,933 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.06.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $93.74 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $119.56. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.34.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.83%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

