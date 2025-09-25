GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total transaction of $385,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,514.64. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 200 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $503.18 per share, with a total value of $100,636.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,320.80. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $547.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.00. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $363.00 and a 52-week high of $571.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.10.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

