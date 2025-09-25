GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 2,776 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,977 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. DA Davidson increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

CFG stock opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

