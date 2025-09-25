GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 2,857 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $586,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,426,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,421,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,320 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $156,479,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $82,756,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 86.0% in the first quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 1,331,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 615,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $84.05 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.20, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

