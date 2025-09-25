GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 670 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $284.27 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $288.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

