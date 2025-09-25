GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 313.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.36.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

