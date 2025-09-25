GAMMA Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Airbnb by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,944,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,125 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 2,297.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,026 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,282,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,676 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,251 shares during the period. Finally, Consulta Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,325,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $123.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.36 and a 200 day moving average of $127.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,898. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $29,584,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15 shares in the company, valued at $1,880.40. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,437,726 shares of company stock worth $186,661,639 over the last ninety days. 27.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

