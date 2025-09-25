GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 468 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 22.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $172.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.30 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.25.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.27.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

