GAMMA Investing LLC Trims Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 710.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEHC opened at $73.98 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.87%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

