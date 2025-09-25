Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $54.48.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

