Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Craig Hallum

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.67% from the company’s previous close.

HROW has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Harrow from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered Harrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Harrow in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harrow in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Harrow from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Harrow Trading Down 2.0%

HROW opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.52 and a beta of 0.33. Harrow has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. Harrow has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Harrow will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harrow

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 4,035.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 372,237 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 266.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 155,258 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 967.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 136,809 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

