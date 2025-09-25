Head-To-Head Review: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 11.11% 7.22% 2.73% Simon Property Group 36.78% 72.38% 6.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Equinix and Simon Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 4 19 5 3.04 Simon Property Group 0 9 4 0 2.31

Valuation & Earnings

Equinix currently has a consensus target price of $962.52, suggesting a potential upside of 21.87%. Simon Property Group has a consensus target price of $186.46, suggesting a potential upside of 1.67%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

This table compares Equinix and Simon Property Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $8.75 billion 8.84 $815.00 million $10.21 77.35 Simon Property Group $6.03 billion 9.92 $2.37 billion $6.47 28.35

Simon Property Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equinix. Simon Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $18.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $8.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Equinix pays out 183.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simon Property Group pays out 132.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Simon Property Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Simon Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Simon Property Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc., the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries. We own, develop and manage premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, The Mills, and International Properties. At June 30, 2024, we owned or had an interest in 230 properties comprising 183 million square feet in North America, Asia and Europe. We also owned an 84% interest in The Taubman Realty Group, or TRG, which owns 22 regional, super-regional, and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia. Additionally, at June 30, 2024, we had a 22.4% ownership interest in Klépierre, a publicly traded, Paris-based real estate company, which owns shopping centers in 14 European countries.

