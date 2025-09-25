iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Stock Holdings Increased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of IBIT opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.84. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $69.89.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

