iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,233 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,928,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

