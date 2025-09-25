iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI Stock Holdings Cut by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $137.30 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $138.66. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.85.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

