iShares MSCI Denmark ETF $EDEN Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDEN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 31,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BATS EDEN opened at $111.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $222.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.95. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $71.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average of $109.82.

About iShares MSCI Denmark ETF

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

