iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,106.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,398,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,350,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,584,000 after buying an additional 815,660 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,121,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,041,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,001,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,259,000 after acquiring an additional 485,932 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $80.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $81.84.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

