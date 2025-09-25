iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,656,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,675,000 after buying an additional 97,475 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 226,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 90,935 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 162,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 11.5%

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

