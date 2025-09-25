JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Holdings Decreased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $62.54 on Thursday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

