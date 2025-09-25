Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KVUE opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 112.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KVUE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

