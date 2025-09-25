Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) & Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) and Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Zealand Pharma A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 3 3 0 2.50 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 1 1 5 3.57

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $3.23, suggesting a potential upside of 142.48%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $31.08 million 15.55 -$200.40 million ($0.33) -4.03 Zealand Pharma A/S $9.09 million 578.19 -$156.43 million $14.24 5.20

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Zealand Pharma A/S”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Zealand Pharma A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zealand Pharma A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -206.43% -83.63% -42.22% Zealand Pharma A/S 73.90% 67.06% 61.12%

Risk and Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Genentech, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon. Its pipeline includes Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating congenital hyperinsulinism. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Søborg, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.