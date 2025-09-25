Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,305,000 after purchasing an additional 713,020 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,029,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,129,000 after purchasing an additional 379,924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,596,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,952,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.4% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,698,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,574 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,195,000 after purchasing an additional 884,745 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna set a $165.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.68.

Shares of LYV opened at $162.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.20 and a 52-week high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

