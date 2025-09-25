Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is GAMMA Investing LLC’s 5th Largest Position

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.1% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.6% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $403,947.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,543 shares in the company, valued at $8,237,562.19. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,837.64. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,610 shares of company stock worth $186,301,207 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $760.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $750.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $668.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.