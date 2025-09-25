Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Westend Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 6.5% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $760.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $750.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $668.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total value of $398,156.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,229.20. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $403,947.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,562.19. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,610 shares of company stock valued at $186,301,207 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.05.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

