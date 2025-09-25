Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is DLK Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

DLK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,475 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.9% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 7.7% during the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,403 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.3% during the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 33,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MSFT opened at $510.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.28. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.