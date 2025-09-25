Moody’s Corporation $MCO Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 77,500.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 527,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,817,000 after buying an additional 56,273 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 7.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,528,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $474.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $507.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.14. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,619.90. This represents a 31.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total transaction of $741,365.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,238.38. This represents a 51.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,135. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.71.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

