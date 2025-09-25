NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $12.28. NewtekOne shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 111,957 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NEWT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $316.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.25.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.88 million. NewtekOne has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of NewtekOne by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NewtekOne by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of NewtekOne by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

See Also

