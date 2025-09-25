Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,850,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 363,472 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 558,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,013,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,637,000 after purchasing an additional 585,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,197,000 after purchasing an additional 72,867 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This trade represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $129.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Northern Trust Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $133.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.92.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

