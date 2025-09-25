NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

NVIDIA stock opened at $176.97 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $4.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,302,450 shares of company stock worth $740,755,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 737,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $99,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

