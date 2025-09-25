NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.76.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $176.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.81. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total transaction of $13,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,458,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,976,852.80. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,302,450 shares of company stock valued at $740,755,443. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

