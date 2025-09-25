Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 1.6% on Insider Selling

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $300.03 and last traded at $308.86. Approximately 32,957,718 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 14,387,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.83.

Get Oracle alerts:

Specifically, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Oracle Trading Down 1.6%

The firm has a market cap of $877.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.58 and a 200 day moving average of $198.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.