PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,281 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 62.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 51.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 28.8% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 52,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,211,868.80. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This represents a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PACCAR Stock Performance
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%.The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
