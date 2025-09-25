Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) & Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Head-To-Head Survey

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) and Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Palmer Square Capital BDC has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Palmer Square Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Palmer Square Capital BDC pays out 257.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sixth Street Specialty Lending pays out 91.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Palmer Square Capital BDC and Sixth Street Specialty Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sixth Street Specialty Lending 0 1 7 1 3.00

Palmer Square Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $14.38, indicating a potential upside of 7.62%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus target price of $23.28, indicating a potential upside of 2.77%. Given Palmer Square Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palmer Square Capital BDC is more favorable than Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Profitability

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palmer Square Capital BDC 13.51% 10.91% 4.15% Sixth Street Specialty Lending 39.56% 13.47% 6.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and Sixth Street Specialty Lending”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palmer Square Capital BDC $23.10 million 18.57 $47.67 million $0.56 23.85 Sixth Street Specialty Lending $482.53 million 4.42 $220.02 million $2.01 11.27

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Palmer Square Capital BDC. Sixth Street Specialty Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palmer Square Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sixth Street Specialty Lending beats Palmer Square Capital BDC on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance and lending to middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

