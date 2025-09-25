Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 63.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MKS by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,250,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,494,000 after buying an additional 958,607 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS in the 1st quarter worth about $44,320,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,466,000 after buying an additional 494,207 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MKS by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 708,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,748,000 after buying an additional 410,865 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 545,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,690,000 after buying an additional 310,314 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $27,630.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,490.20. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,230. The trade was a 24.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $917,585. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MKS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MKS from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MKS from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

MKS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $123.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.86. MKS Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $132.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.94.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

MKS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

