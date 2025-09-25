Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $112.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.18 and a 200 day moving average of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.78.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

