Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 7,049 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 86.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,974,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,922,000 after purchasing an additional 913,715 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $6,190,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $6,535,768.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,709 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,809 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.6%

Iron Mountain stock opened at $101.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 723.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 2,242.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

