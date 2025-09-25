Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Nice $NICE

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 118.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Nice by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Nice by 4.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 1.5% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 4.1% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $152.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.22. Nice has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $200.65. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $726.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.18 million. Nice had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NICE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nice from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

