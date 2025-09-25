Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,388 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 323,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after buying an additional 35,625 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 47.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 949,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,438,000 after acquiring an additional 307,698 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,099 shares of company stock valued at $154,429. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The firm had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.