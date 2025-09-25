Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 65 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 31.1% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:GWW opened at $954.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $999.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,018.08. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $893.99 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,069.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.