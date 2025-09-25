Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 29,117 HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,117 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on HDB. Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HDFC Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
HDFC Bank Price Performance
HDFC Bank stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03.
HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
HDFC Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.0854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.
HDFC Bank Company Profile
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
