Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Fabrinet $FN

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fabrinet by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 40.8% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Fabrinet by 76.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total transaction of $3,134,723.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,828.48. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $1,181,481.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,165.12. The trade was a 33.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,049 shares of company stock worth $9,360,401 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $367.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.05 and a 200 day moving average of $265.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.08. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $397.26.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $318.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.33.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

